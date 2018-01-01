What We're About
Whilst typical sunglasses block out the light with cold shade, our filtered lens transforms your view into a palm-tree-worthy paradise. So on top of things looking better, you’ll actually feel better when you wear them.Find out more
What if we could make real life look like it was always summer? That’s how it all started. From there, we dived head-first into crowdfunding, then found ourselves swimming in the deep end of the sunglasses industry without a pool noodle. Since then, a lot has happened.Find out more
Our home turf’s had a pretty tough time of it, but if everyone made a little change, we’d all make a huge difference. So whether it’s using less plastic or y’know, buying a pair of sustainable sunglasses, you too can do your bit to help.Find out more
“Sunglasses that trap every waking moment in amber”
“In a sense, they’re Instagram to the second power”
“The nostalgia tinted vibes of gone-but-not-forgotten summers”
“These sunglasses see the world in a different way”
“Tens uses warmth to enhance our perception of colour”
“One of the coolest things in the world”
We think you’ll love these - but if not, send them back for a full refund, no worries.
Fast delivery to anywhere in the world, so you can wear them to that thing next week.
Our community’s like a secret society with an amber-tinted lens instead of a complicated handshake.
