Happy glasses Our Lens Show more Whilst typical sunglasses block out the light with cold shade, our filtered lens transforms your view into a palm-tree-worthy paradise. So on top of things looking better, you’ll actually feel better when you wear them. Find out more Close featured block

Okay, so... Our Story Show more What if we could make real life look like it was always summer? That’s how it all started. From there, we dived head-first into crowdfunding, then found ourselves swimming in the deep end of the sunglasses industry without a pool noodle. Since then, a lot has happened. Find out more Close featured block